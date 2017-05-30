Warmer weather in store for Oklahoma ahead of storm system

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a stormy start to Tuesday morning for many residents in northern Oklahoma.

Those rain showers will gradually push to the east throughout the morning hours.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s across the state.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop in the northern half of the state.

On Wednesday, there will be warm temperatures and you can’t rule out a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the 80s.

A stormy jet stream pattern comes back later this week, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.