1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Oklahoma business

CATOOSA, Okla. – Police say one person was killed and a man was arrested following a shooting outside a business in northeastern Oklahoma.

Catoosa Police Chief Kevin McKim told reporters the shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday outside a trucking related business in the Tulsa suburb.

No names have been released and the name of business was not immediately released.

McKim said the two were co-workers and had argued before the shooting, but a motive was not known.

McKim said the suspect was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition with an apparent head injury and requested an attorney