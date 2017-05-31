Bob Moore Chopper 4 captures moment homicide suspect crashes into power pole after high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide suspect is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police engaged in high-speed chase with a suspect driving a black SUV.

At one point, officials say the suspect was driving over 80 miles per hour.

He eventually crashed the SUV into a power pole near N.W. 122nd and Walker.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was above the scene and captured the crash on video.

The man, who is believed to be a murder suspect, was arrested at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The end result when a murder suspect tries to run from US Marshals. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Bwe6BDjFuZ — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) May 31, 2017