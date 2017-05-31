× Commercial fire causes damage to several apartments in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A commercial fire has caused damage early Wednesday morning to several apartments.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the corner of S.W. 29th and Western.

Fire officials tell us the fire started on the second floor of the building and damaged several apartments.

“The dispatchers told our responding firefighters that they thought somebody might still be in the building,” said Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Luckily, the person got out safely before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.