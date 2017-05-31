× Former HOA treasurer charged with 8 counts of felony embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – The former treasurer for the Summit Place HOA has been charged with eight felony counts of embezzlement.

We first told you about the story last October when several board members filed a police report alleging Ralph Mann embezzled around $200,000 from the association.

They said he wrote numerous checks from the association’s account to himself and he was the only one who endorsed the checks.

After a lengthy investigation, the charges have finally been filed and an arrest warrant with a $100,000 bond has been issued for Mann.