Get ready for a warm, humid and breezy Wednesday

Today will be warm, humid and breezy.

Highs will reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

High humidity result in a heat index to 95!

A few storms are possible by the Kansas border.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as our storm system approaches from the southwest.

Widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with the best chance in southwestern Oklahoma.

A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Showers and storms are likely Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday into Sunday morning before pushing into southeastern Oklahoma.

We’ll have a break Monday before another round of storms northwest Tuesday.