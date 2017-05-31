Google shows us the most misspelled word in Oklahoma in 2017

Google recently released a map that shows the single word people in each of the 50 states have the hardest time spelling in 2017 so far.

The data is based on Google searches that start with the phrase “how to spell” and then the word people are looking to spell correctly, NBC News reports.

Google’s data shows the people of Oklahoma in 2017 have the hardest time spelling the word “patient.”

In 2016, Google’s research showed the most misspelled word in Oklahoma was “gray.”

Perhaps the most humorous “how to spell” search comes out of Wisconsin.

Google found the word the people of Wisconsin struggled with the most in 2017 is “Wisconsin.”

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

You can read the full list below: