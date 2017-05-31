Identity released of teenager shot to death at neighbor’s house in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Thirteen-year-old Andrew White was at his neighbor’s house in southwest Oklahoma when he tragically lost his life.

The young boy died after being shot Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Chickasha Ave, right next door to where he lived.

Wednesday, police said the suspect is an adult male who lives at the neighboring house where the shooting took place but his “name is being withheld for safety reasons.”

They have ruled White’s death a homicide, saying the cause was a gunshot wound to the chest. A complete autopsy report is pending.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation however “there has been no danger to public safety identified with this incident and no one is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

Tuesday, other neighbors said White “was a good kid” and spoke out about gun safety.

"The thoughts and prayers of the members of the Chickasha Police Department are with the family of the child during this extremely difficult time," police added.