Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 p.m., police attempted to pull over a black SUV in northwest Oklahoma City.

However, the suspect refused to pull over and led police on a chase.

At one point, the suspect was driving over 80 miles per hour.

The man eventually crashed the SUV near N.W. 122nd and Walker.

He was then taken into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

However, according to initial reports, the man in custody may be a homicide suspect.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.