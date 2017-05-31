× Man who crashed stolen vehicle arrested after leading Oklahoma City police on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., police officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle when the driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Eventually, the suspect crashed the vehicle near Coltrane and Memorial.

Police say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area and started searching for the suspect.

Hours later, officers later found the man, identified as 35-year-old Carl Monroe, in the area.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Monroe has previously served time in prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and assault with a dangerous weapon.