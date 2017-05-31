× Non-Conference Kickoff Times Set for Sooners, Cowboys

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams announced on Wednesday the kickoff times, dates, and television coverage for all of their non-conference games.

OU’s showdown with Ohio State had already been announced as a 6:30 kickoff on September 9.

The Sooners’ other two games had kickoff times and TV announced on Wednesday.

OU will open the season at home against UTEP on September 2 at 2:30 on Fox.

The Sooners close non-conference play on September 16 at home against Tulane.

That game will kickoff at 5:00 pm and be televised on pay-per-view.

Oklahoma State released information on all three of their non-conference games on Wednesday.

The Cowboys start the season at home against Tulsa on a Thursday night, hosting the Golden Hurricane on August 31 at 6:30 pm on FS1.

OSU’s next game is on Friday, September 8, at South Alabama, and will kickoff at 7:00 pm on ESPN 2.

The Cowboys finish non-conference play on September 16 at Pittsburgh, a game that will kick at 11:00 am on either ABC or ESPN 2.