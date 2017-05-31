Officials: 19-year-old killed in tragic crash after Oklahoma man failed to yield at stop sign

ADA, Okla. – A 19-year-old girl was killed in a tragic crash after an Oklahoma man failed to yield at a stop sign, officials say.

Around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 70-year-old Stanley Moore was driving on SH3W in Ada when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a Chevrolet pickup.

The four people inside the pickup were all ejected from the vehicle, the accident report states.

Summer Butler, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three people inside the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, were all transported to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Moore was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.