Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announces plan to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announced via Twitter Wednesday his plan to run for governor.

Next week I’ll be filing the papers and making it official that I’ll be a candidate for Governor. Our work is just beginning for Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/FOFrApxQMM — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) May 31, 2017

A more public/formal announcement on our campaign for Governor will come later this summer but wanted you to be the first to know. pic.twitter.com/XMEtwgaOil — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) May 31, 2017

Cornett announced back in February that he would not be running for re-election.

“I still love the job as much as I ever have,” he said. “And that makes it a difficult decision. I look forward to this final year in office knowing we have several more milestones to reach.”

Cornett has served as Oklahoma City’s mayor since 2004, which has made him Oklahoma City’s longest serving mayor.

Newsweek magazine has called him one of the “five most innovative mayors in the United States.”

He is scheduled to leave office in April 2018.