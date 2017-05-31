Oklahoma man adopted as baby takes to social media in hopes of finding birth parents

COWETA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was adopted as a baby has now taken to social media in hopes of finding his birth parents.

Chad Taylor, 48, was born in Ardmore, Okla. on July 8, 1968.

He was adopted three months later to parents RC and Shirley Taylor.

Taylor told KXII that his adoptive parents passed away a few years ago and now, he would like to find his biological family.

“My daughter and my two boys are about all I have left now,” he told KXII.

He believes finding his birth family may bring him some closure.

“It’s just an empty spot that I’ve always had,” he told KXII. “Because surely to goodness I have a sibling somewhere.”

Taylor has since taken to social media, hoping someone can help him.

The man, who now lives in Coweta, says he doesn’t know much about his birth family, but believes his birth parents may have the last name “Thomas” and may have been students at Murray State College.

If you can help Taylor, please head to his Facebook page and let him know.