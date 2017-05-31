Oklahoma man found mentally unfit for trial in California killings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. - An Oklahoma man charged in the shotgun murders of a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Southern California has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Brandon Colbert will undergo treatment at a state hospital until a judge deems him competent to face murder charges.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native had arrived in Califnornia for the first time just two days before the killings, the newspaper reported.

Colbert is accused in the 2016 shooting deaths of 26-year-old Carina Mancera and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya, in Long Beach.

Prosecutors have not commented on a motive in the case.

At this time, it is unclear if Colbert knew the victims before the slaying.

The newspaper says questions about Colbert's mental health and his insistence on acting as his own attorney were the focus of pretrial hearings.

Jason Sias, an attorney appointed by the court to represent Colbert at the competency hearing, said it's unlikely Colbert's mental health will be reevaluated until he spends at least 90 days in a hospital.