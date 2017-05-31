× OU Men’s Golf Team Wins Second National Championship

Oklahoma’s men’s golf team won the 2017 national championship on Wednesday, beating Oregon 3.5 to 1.5 in the NCAA match play final to win their second national title in school history.

The Sooners got off to a quick start, with their first two players getting off to quick starts.

Blaine Hale was the first to start, and he clinched his match with a long par putt on #15 to win his match 4 & 3.

Max McGreevy was the next match, and he got an early lead, winning his match 3 & 2.

With a 2-0 lead, Oklahoma lost a match as Wyndham Clark beat Rylee Reinertson 2 & 1 to cut the OU lead to 2-1.

The Sooners clinched it when Brad Dalke halved #17 to win 2 & 1.

Oklahoma wins their second national championship to go with their first one they won in 1989 at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.