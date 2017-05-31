Police: Teen fatally shot during Oklahoma robbery attempt

DUNCAN, Okla. – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot when he and several other people tried to rob a home in southern Oklahoma.

Police told reporters that Dylan Black died after being shot in the back of the head following the attempted robbery Sunday night in Duncan.

Police say Black was among a group that tried to rob the home, but fled. Police say gunfire apparently came from the home and Black was struck after getting into a vehicle.

Police later arrested three teenagers and two adults on felony murder complaints in connection with the shooting and a third adult was arrested as an accessory after the fact.

Police say a report will be presented to the district attorney’s office, where a decision will be made on whether to file formal charges.