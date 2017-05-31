Registered sex offender back behind bars in Grady County for child sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Charged with one count of child sexual abuse, Wallace Tommy Tucker is back behind bars at the Grady County jail.

This isn’t Tucker’s first offense, which is why authorities say they’re glad he’s locked up.

“He's behind bars. This is one person we don't have to worry about molesting another child,” said Undersheriff Nathan Pyle with Grady County.

Tucker is a registered sex offender. His first known offense was back in 1999.

“He was actually arrested in California some time ago for lewd acts with a minor," Pyle said.

The victim at that time was only 6-years-old. Fast forward to today and Tucker is back in jail for sexual abuse to a child.

According to the latest affidavit, the child was 10-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse back in March 2016.

The report says the boy would often go to Tucker's home where Tucker allegedly inappropriately touched him.

“And obviously, this is a pattern that he has decided to take. I don't think there's going to be any way to stop him than putting him behind bars,” Pyle said.

Neighbors say Tucker was always upfront about his past.

“When he first moved in, he got a hold of me and my dad and some other people and said, ‘hey I need to talk to y'all. I'm letting you guys know right now, I'm a registered sex offender,'” said Justin VanOrder.

Vanorder has nephews, and he says they know not to go near Tucker's home.

“And he said, I can't have kids near me, I can't have them on my property," Vanorder said.

It was on Tucker's property, the reports stated, that he abused the young boy and possibly his brothers as well.

Deputies had just arrested Tucker three years ago for registration violations.

“He was supposed to be registering here, that was in 2009, I don't believe he registered until around 2014,” Pyle said.

Tucker is looking at 25 years or a life prison sentence if convicted.