“She was too shy to sing for her own dad,” Oklahoma girl advances in America’s Got Talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - She was the show-stopper on the season premier of NBC's hit show America's Got Talent.

In fact, millions of people around the world are still talking about the tiny ventriloquist who stole the show Tuesday night.

Darci Lynne Farmer's performance catapulted her onto the world stage and helped her advance to the live performance round.

Darci picked up ventriloquism two years ago when she asked her parents to buy her a puppet.

At 10 years old, Darci knew she wanted to be a ventriloquist.

But, her dream had trouble getting off the ground, because initially her parents balked at the idea.

"Actually, her dad and I discouraged the puppet for a long time," said Misty Farmer.

"It was her persistence," said Clarke Farmer. "That's what told us how passionate she was about it."

Indeed, ventriloquism is a quirky hobby, even for a gifted singer.

But, Darci was shy, terribly shy.

Darci's dad, Clarke, used to ask his daughter to sing for him around the house, because he loved the sound of her voice.

She usually refused - too shy to sing for her own dad.

But, the Farmers bought the puppet for Darci for her 10th birthday.

She started taking lessons with a professional ventriloquist.

Then, Darci started doing ventriloquism shows around town and traveling around the region for talent shows.

Then, earlier this year, Darci begged to go to Austin, Texas to try out for America's Got Talent.

Tuesday night, the audience went wild for Darci and Petunia, the singing rabbit.

The episode was actually taped in California back in March.

Darci has been keeping the secret of her life for months.

"One of my friends said, 'OMG, did you get the golden buzzer?' And, I said, 'Really?!' I said 'That is really hard to do. Really?'" Darci said.

The golden buzzer is reserved for for top talent.

Tuesday night, everyone in Oklahoma was watching as Mel B made Darci's dreams come true.

"I mean, I knew what was going to happen, and I was still just beside myself," Misty said. "I couldn't even eat dinner. I was a mess."

The $1,000,000 prize is now in sight.

Family, friends and all of Oklahoma are pulling for Darci on the big stage.

The live shows begin at the end of the summer.

Darci plans to spend all summer practicing for her next performance.