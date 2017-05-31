Sooner Softball Team Looks to Repeat National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's softball team is back in the Women's College World Series for the sixth time in the last seven years, and looking for their third national championship in five seasons and second in a row.

The Sooners begin their tournament with a first round match against Big 12 rival Baylor on Thursday night at 8:30 pm.

OU is in the WCWS after losing their regional opener, then reeling off four straight elimination game wins before sweeping Auburn in two games in the super regional last weekend.

A very young team a year ago, this year's edition is more experienced and a has much deeper pitching staff, a combination head coach Patty Gasso hopes is enough to help the Sooners celebrate another title at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.