× Tulsa officer remains on track for third murder trial

TULSA, Okla. – The third murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend remains on track to begin in June.

The Tulsa World reports District Judge Sharon Holmes announced Tuesday that she won’t give a questionnaire to the prospective jurors assigned to former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler‘s case. Holmes’ decision means prospective jurors who admit to having pretrial knowledge of Kepler’s case will be questioned individually.

Defense attorney Richard O’Carroll said after the hearing that the judge’s decision could slow down the trial proceedings.

Kepler is accused in the August 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.

Holmes previously ordered mistrials in February and November after jurors said in both instance that they couldn’t unanimously agree on a verdict.