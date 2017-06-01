3 Oklahoma burgers make food critic’s ‘Best Burgers in America’ list

OKLAHOMA — A food critic has his list of the 100 best hamburgers in the country and three of them are in Oklahoma.

Critic Kevin Alexander at Thrillist says the burger “with cheese and everything” at Nic’s Grill in Oklahoma City is “one of the most perfect burgers in the country,” naming it the 19th best in the nation.

“Nic sits behind the grill, a giant, genial, patient but determined man, and cooks everything up in waves. Another younger man is the waiter and barback and everything else. No one ever really asks what you want to eat. They know you’re getting a burger. But after a short wait, Nic turned to me: ‘Mustard and mayonnaise, brother?’ he asked. And then, ‘Cheese and everything?’ “I did it all: mustard and mayonnaise (brother), and cheese and everything. And the burger that came to me was a giant, an impossibly large and overwhelmingly delicious mess, featuring a guest spot by some delicious fries. I’d watched the onions scooped on top of the burger in regular Oklahoma style, and then I watched Nic put the cheese on, and then top with the bun and let it steam. I have thought of a variety of ways to describe it, but the best I could do is relate the fact that — when I turned to my left and my right — the other 11 people sat in perfect eery silence, essentially in prayer to one of the most perfect burgers in the country.”

The Onion Burger With Cheese at Robert’s Grill in El Reno ranked 35th and the Single Onion Burger With Cheese at Tucker’s Onion Burgers in Oklahoma City came in at 53rd.

You can check out the full list here.