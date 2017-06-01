Bikini Boxing promoter working to ensure planned OKC event complies with state law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bikini boxing promoter says it is willing to change plans for a scheduled event in Bricktown later this month, as a state agency moves forward with a legal request to put it to a halt.

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission filed a petition for an injunction against Bikini Boxing Association, LLC, in Oklahoma County courts late last month.

The commission, and its director Joe Miller, say the Nebraska-based group’s event would run afoul of state law, promoting “an unsanctioned combative sports event” in the state, according to court documents.

“This bikini boxing deal has come up, is really pushing the envelope on whether it’s entertainment or whether it’s boxing,” said Miller, whose agency is tasked with ensuring all combative sporting events – boxing, MMA and wrestling – are properly licensed for the health and safety of the participants.

Miller says after watching some of the videos on the promoter’s website, he became concerned.

“Somebody could get really injured, doing what they’re doing and that’s what we do with professional and amateur boxers; we try to be there, have rules in place that protect fighters as much as possible in a very dangerous sport," he said.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Moak filed a motion last month seeking a temporary and permanent injunction, preventing Bikini Boxing Association, LLC from violating the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission Act.

“In this city, we are modifying our company to be in the parameters of not doing anything illegal,” said David Johnson, Bikini Boxing Association, LLC’s founder and co-owner in a phone interview with NewsChannel 4. “So what we intend to do is put girls in bigger, jumbo gloves, a bigger glove, where it wouldn’t be reasonable to cause or inflict injury.”

“What would the girls in the ring be doing?” I asked him.

“We would call them, I would say pretending to box.”

“So they wouldn’t actually be boxing, is what you’re saying.”

“Correct,” Johnson said. “They’re not trained or – they’re amateurs, they’re not trained, any professional skills, in the capacity of boxing.”

An event Johnson said would be “similar to a dramatic pillow fight.”

A judge is scheduled to hear the state’s petition on June 9.

“If they wanted to apply to become a promoter in the state of Oklahoma, we would be happy to license them and treat them the same way we would any other boxing promoter that comes in to the state,” Miller said.