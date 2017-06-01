Clouds will increase Thursday as storm system approaches

Posted 6:36 am, June 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:37AM, June 1, 2017

Photo Gallery

Clouds will increase today as our storm system approaches from the southwest.

Widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, mainly along and south of I-40.

A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

We’ll see scattered showers and storms tomorrow, a few could be strong.

The best chance for storms will be Saturday morning with a few lingering through the afternoon hours.

Sunday will mainly be dry with highs in the mid 80s.