Family says 5-year-old son saved them from drowning on lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California family says it is a miracle that they survived after nearly drowning on a lake at Memorial Day weekend.

And they credit their survival to 5-year-old Joshua Serna.

Joshua and his dad, Benjamin, were riding on a Sea-Doo along Lake Camanche on Monday afternoon. Joshua's mother, Oli, and two small children were in an inner tube behind the Sea-Doo.

While they were riding around the lake, they noticed that the inner tube was going flat and Joshua's mother wasn't wearing a life jacket.

At that point, Benjamin jumped off the Sea-Doo, swam to her and handed his wife his life jacket.

However, he started to sink underwater when he held one of the children above the waves.

"We started calling out to my son at that point. I remember going down, and coming back up and getting a breath of air, and then yelling 'Joshua,' and then coming back down under the water," Benjamin Serna said FOX 40.

Family members say the 5-year-old was able to turn the Sea-Doo back on and drive out to his family.

"God helped him to figure out how to turn on the Sea-Doo," Serna said.

Two other men saw the commotion and rushed to rescue Joshua's mother and one of the young children. Joshua was able to help one of the young children and his dad onto the Sea-Doo.

"I saved my dad. I'm a hero," Joshua said.