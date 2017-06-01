× In Your Corner team and volunteers help homeless get back dignity

OKLAHOMA CITY – Our In Your Corner team continues to help a local senior who has made it her life’s mission to take care of her neighbors.

Last year, after thieves kept vandalizing Ms. Marilyn Long’s food pantry, our team got her thousands of dollars in donated repairs to help.

Wednesday, with the help of civic service group, AMBUCS, they pitched in again.

“It don’t take much to bring joy to me,” she said. “I don’t think they were here when I was jumping, dancing and hollering on it.”

She’s dancing, hollering, and jumping for joy over her soup kitchen’s shiny new ramp!

“I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you thank you,” Marilyn said.

The lucky ones receiving Marilyn’s love are the volunteers from AMBUCS.

Over the years we’ve teamed up with them on countless projects, mostly building ramps for people with disabilities.

AMBUCS Oklahoma City board member David Feisel said, “Hearing she had to serve meals to people outside regardless of the weather, those very unsafe steps they had to try to navigate which they couldn’t do in a walker or wheelchair.

6 days a week you will find Ms. Marilyn and her angel helpers serving up hot meals to the homeless.

Before, anyone in a wheelchair or using a walker, Couldn’t get up the stairs to eat and rest.

With this new ramp we’re able to give them mobility, but most importantly they get to go inside and eat and be served like they’re in a restaurant, with dignity.

“It was real heartbreaking for me to have to come out here and let them eat outside, while the rest was sitting in the ice cool area,” Marilyn said.

Marilyn cares deeply about the people in her community, getting them off drugs and alcohol, helping clothe and feed them, and finding them jobs.

“I don’t wait,” she said. “Wherever God sends me I jump in there and get it done.”

What she’s done is create a movement, inspiring and empowering people to change their world, with others in mind.

Ms. Marilyn is looking to expand her ministry.

Right now she buys a lot of the food and supplies with her own money.

She’s always accepting cash and food donations to help reach more people.

Find her non-profit on Facebook.