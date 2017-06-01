Man demands to wear pasta strainer on his head for photo ID due to religious freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Arizona - An Arizona man is fighting for his right to wear his religious headwear - a spaghetti colander - in his drivers license photo.

Sean Corbett is part of the "Pastafarian" religion, a belief that a flying spaghetti monster created the universe.

According to the website of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, the religion became more mainstream in 2005 after an open letter concerning the teaching of Creationism in schools.

The site states that all religions are welcome to join their community, which believes their heaven consists of a beer volcano and stripper factory.

The church recommends wearing colanders like hats in photo IDs, and many around the globe from Austria, to Australia, to the U.S., including Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Utah, have won the right to do just that.

Now Corbett is fighting for his religious rights to don the spaghetti strainer in his photo ID in Phoenix.

"It's all about the fight. It's all about religious equality and everybody has the right to express themselves and chose their own religion. They don't have to pick from a cookie cutter religion that the Arizona Department of Transportation says is acceptable," Corbett told KPNX-TV.

Corbett says he was allowed to have his picture made wearing the colander, but was told the photo would have to be first pass a facial recognition technology system before it was approved.

"For me being able to actually convince them, go through the steps, and have it approved is huge."

Corbett was thrilled when he received his new colander photo ID in the mail, but now Arizona's Motor Vehicle Division wants to revoke it, stating that the license was issued in error.

Corbett is now searching for an attorney to represent him for religious discrimination.