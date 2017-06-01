Man who led police on high-speed chase through Oklahoma City booked on complaint of first-degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who led police on a high-speed chase through Oklahoma City was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

27-year-old Christopher Carter and Oklahoma City police engaged in a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon, with speeds reaching over 80 miles per hour.

Carter eventually crashed the SUV into a power pole near N.W. 122nd and Walker.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene Wednesday and caught the crash on camera.

Carter was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being held without bond in the Oklahoma County jail.

Police say he was wanted in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Jerome Garrett, who was killed back in May.

At the scene of the shooting, officials found Garrett lying in a parking lot and also critically wounded.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined Garrett was sitting outside when the suspect walked up to Garrett, shot him and then fled the scene.

"It's very rewarding for the detectives who have worked hard on this case, a little bit of closure for the victim’s family, which we always like to try to provide in a horrendous situation," said Lt. Michelle Henderson. "This ended well for everybody."

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect wanted in connection to Garrett's murder.

Now, police say they have found evidence, after searching Carter's home, that links him to a series of armed robberies across the metro.

Surveillance video from the robberies shows two suspects.

Police are now looking for a second suspect involved in the robberies.

If you have any information, call police.