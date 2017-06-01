New details in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - There are new details surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home.

"He was well behaved. Smart. He liked to play his games,” family friend, Tasha Williams, said.

It's what 13-year-old Andrew White’s loved ones say he was doing when he was shot and killed Tuesday.

Andrew lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there was putting away a gun, and it discharged.

"His dad's not handling it very well,” Williams said. “That's the third child he's lost."

Andrew has three little sisters, and when he wasn't gaming, he devoted time to another hobby he shared with his dad.

"Chris collects Hot Wheels,” Williams said. “That was his and Andrew's thing."

To commemorate that, family and friends have put together a memorial cruise around town Friday night.

"It's all for the memory,” Williams said.

A gofundme account has been set up, and a poker run is in the works to help the family with funeral expenses, far from what they were supposed to be preparing for this time of year.

Andrew would have turned 14-years-old next week.

The medical examiner has ruled Andrew’s death a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators will meet with the district attorney next week to determine how to proceed with the case.