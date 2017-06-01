Oklahoma 6-year-old does not make finals of national spelling bee; Edmond boy advances

OXON HILL, Md. – Fifteen spellers have advanced to the primetime finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where they’ll test their knowledge of Webster’s Unabridged dictionary.

Scripps usually takes about 10 spellers to the final rounds, but the competition was paused with 15 kids left after more than four grueling hours on stage Thursday.

At stake is a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. After three consecutive years of ties, the bee is trying to identify a sole champion this year by adding a tiebreaker test.

The finalists are as follows:

Shruthika Padhy – Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Ananya Vinay- Fresno, California

Alex Iyer – San Antonio, Texas

Shourav Dasari – Spring, Texas

Rohan Rajeev – Edmond, Oklahoma

Naysa Modi – Monroe, Louisiana

Raksheet Kota – Katy, Texas

Alice Liu – Chesterfield, Missouri

Saketh Sundar – Elkdridge, Maryland

Sreeniketh, Vogoti – Saint Johns, Florida

Tejas Muthusamy – Glen Allen, Virginia

Shrinidhi Gopal – San Romon, California

Mira Dedhia – Western Springs, Illinois

Erin Howard – Huntsville, Alabama

Rohan Sachdev – Cary, North Carolina.

One of the most recognized contestants during this year’s contest was 6-year-old Edith Fuller from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The kindergartner was the youngest contestant to ever compete in the national competition.

Although she didn’t make a mistake on the stage, Fuller did not score high enough on the written exam to advance to the final 15.