Oklahoma animal control officer nurses animals back to health so they won’t be euthanized at shelter

RAMONA, Okla. – An Oklahoma animal control officer is going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to rescuing neglected animals.

Officials say Yanna Tate has only worked with Ramona animal control for about a year, but has already turned around the lives of dozens of animals.

Tate has reportedly saved more than 15 animals by nursing them back to health in her own home since there is not a no-kill shelter in the area.

In December, Tate took in a dog named Vulcan after he was found malnourished and neglected in freezing temperatures.

Tate tells FOX 23 that dogs like Vulcan would usually be euthanized at the shelter because of the amount of time and money it costs to bring them back to health.

After he was nursed back to health, Vulcan was transferred to an animal rescue in Colorado.

Now, she is working to bring a no-kill shelter to the community.