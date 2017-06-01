× Oklahoma City Fire Department releases water safety tips after two children have mishaps in swimming pools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are reminding metro residents about water safety after two children had mishaps in swimming pools.

On May 31st, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to two emergency calls involving children who had a mishap in a swimming pool.

These calls occurred within 5 minutes of each other and were on opposite sides of town, fire officials said.

In both instances, the victim was a young child, and in both instances, CPR was initiated early.

Fire officials said by following some simple tips from Safe Kids Coalition and the Red Cross, many of these accidents can be prevented.

Among preventable injuries, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 according to Safe Kids Coalition.

Children and adults of all ages are susceptible to water-related accidents and injuries, so the following serves as solid tips: