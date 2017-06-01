Oklahoma City Fire Department releases water safety tips after two children have mishaps in swimming pools
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are reminding metro residents about water safety after two children had mishaps in swimming pools.
On May 31st, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to two emergency calls involving children who had a mishap in a swimming pool.
These calls occurred within 5 minutes of each other and were on opposite sides of town, fire officials said.
In both instances, the victim was a young child, and in both instances, CPR was initiated early.
Fire officials said by following some simple tips from Safe Kids Coalition and the Red Cross, many of these accidents can be prevented.
Among preventable injuries, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 according to Safe Kids Coalition.
Children and adults of all ages are susceptible to water-related accidents and injuries, so the following serves as solid tips:
- First and obviously, watch children extremely closely when they are in or around water; do not become distracted!
- Empty all tubs, buckets, and kiddie pools immediately after use, and store them upside down so they do not collect water.
- Install fences around swimming pools. A pool fence should surround all sides of the pool, should be at least four feet high, and should have self-closing/self-latching gates.
- Teach children how to swim. Look into swimming lessons for them.
- At lakes and other public bodies of water, only swim in designated swimming areas.
- Avoid alcohol use. Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and coordination. Additionally, it affects swimming and diving skills.
- Children and inexperienced adult swimmers should always wear a life jacket in or around water.
- Remove ladders or other items from around an above-ground pull which a child could use to enter the pool.
- Actively supervise your children even if a lifeguard is present.
- Know what to do if there is an emergency. LEARN CPR!