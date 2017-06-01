× Oklahoma City leaders announce possible names for MAPS 3 park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Out of thousands of submissions, Oklahoma City leaders have selected six that could be used as a name for a future park.

In March, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett asked residents to submit their best ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park.

“The MAPS 3 Park will be a gathering place for generations in Oklahoma City, and it needs a timeless name that’s meaningful to our community,” Mayor Cornett said. “We’ve got six fantastic choices, and we trust our residents to settle on the name that reflects their vision for the park.”

The six finalists are as follows:

Skydance Green

Union Station Commons

Painted Sky Park

Renaissance Green

Prairie River Park

Scissortail Park.

The park will span 70 acres near downtown Oklahoma City.

The winning name will be announced at the official groundbreaking, set for June 29.