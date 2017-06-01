× Oklahoma City police searching for man accused of stealing mini-bike from Walmart employee

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a mini-bike from a Walmart employee.

Around 7:45 a.m. on May 22nd, police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2200 block of N.W. 23rd on reports of a larceny.

When officers arrived, an employee told police that his mini-bike had been stolen while he was at work.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, who appears to be a black male with a bald head in his late 30’s, take the victim’s mini-bike out of the store.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared images of the alleged thief on social media, hoping the public would be able to help identify him.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.