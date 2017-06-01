× Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Mo Cheeks hospitalized after ‘medical episode”

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach was taken to a hospital following an ‘undisclosed medical episode.’

According to ESPN, assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is doing well and in good spirits at a Philadelphia hospital.

Officials say Cheeks suffered some type of medical episode while on a flight to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Cheeks has been an assistant coach with the Thunder for six seasons and is known for his relationship with star Russell Westbrook.