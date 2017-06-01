× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover investigator

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A 45-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly solicited sex from an underage child.

Authorities with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Robert Leon Smith initiated contact with an undercover investigator he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on a social media site on April 18.

Officials say the conversation was casual at first, but Smith soon began asking if the girl liked to party, drink alcohol or smoke weed.

Smith told the undercover investigator that he was 42-years-old and asked if she had ever been sexually involved with a man his age. Smith asked the girl for nude photographs and asked the girl if she wanted to have a relationship, or just play, and what type of sex she liked to have.

“Smith spent about a week grooming our decoy before he started his nasty sex talk. This is a common method child predators use to lure under-aged victims into believing they’re safe and trustworthy,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators say that Smith made several attempts to arrange a ‘meet for sex’ date before he was ultimately arrested in Choctaw County.

“Because the internet isn’t restricted by county lines, OSBI task force members have statewide jurisdiction, and are able to make arrests on either end of the communication line. Since Smith’s nasty sex talk originated in Choctaw County, that’s where we went to get him,” said West.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with one count of lewd acts with a child and one count of a violation of the Computer Crimes Act.