Oklahoma veteran on life support after being diagnosed with MRSA

TULSA, Okla. – A veteran is fighting for his life after doctors were forced to put him in a medically induced coma.

Last Monday, 32-year-old Zach Davidson began complaining about a pain in his left foot.

Family members say he drove himself to an Oklahoma hospital to see if doctors could pinpoint a cause for the discomfort.

Doctors reportedly gave the Iraq War veteran anti-inflammatory drugs and wrapped his ankle before sending him home.

“I don’t think they did enough,” William Davidson, Zach’s father, told KJRH.

One week later, the Marine is on life support.

Friends say Zach went back to the hospital on Friday after he was struggling to breathe because a blood clot traveled to his lung.

Doctors diagnosed Zach with MRSA, but they have no idea how he contracted the bacteria.

“He’s on so many blood thinners to break up the clots that are still yet in his leg,” Davidson said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Zach’s family pay for medical bills.