× Petra’s Massage Therapy & Weightloss Clinic’s Massage and Body Wrap Giveaway

Feeling tense? Would you like full body massage? Or how about a Body Wrap?

Here’s an opportunity to win both.

Petra’s Massage Therapy & Weightloss Clinic would like to give one lucky person a FREE Hot Stone Body Massage, AND, a Slim Wrap Detox Body Wrap, great for Cellulite. Also comes with the New Technology Infrared Sauna Blankets for Weight Loss. All you have to do is enter for a chance to win from June 1, 2017 to June 24, 2017.

Also, please LIKE US ON FACEBOOK for more opportunities to win and get special offers.