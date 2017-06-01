Police believe another suspect may have helped man accused in homicide with robberies around the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police believe another suspect may have helped a man accused in a local homicide with multiple robberies around the metro.

Wednesday afternoon, Christopher Lamont Carter, 23, was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the metro.

Carter was wanted in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Jerome Garrett who was killed in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

After Carter was booked into jail, police searched his home.

Inside the home, police said they found evidence linking Carter to a series of armed robberies in the metro.

Surveillance video from those robberies shows two suspects, which is why police are now looking for a second suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the police.