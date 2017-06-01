× Sooners Beat Big 12 Rival in WCWS Opener

Oklahoma’s softball team survived a sloppy fielding game to beat Baylor 6-3 in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners jumped to an early lead with four runs in the first inning.

Fale Aviu hit a sacrifice fly to score Nicole Mendes, who had led off the game with a single, and it was 1-0 Sooners.

Then Nicole Pendley hit a 3-run home run to left field to give OU a 4-0 lead.

Oklahoma added another run in the 3rd inning on an Aviu single that plated Caleigh Clifton to make it 5-1.

Clifton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 4th inning to score Macey Hatfield and it was 6-1.

Baylor got a pair of runs in the 7th inning to make the final 6-3.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Paige Parker threw six innings and gave up five hits and struck out two.

Oklahoma has won three of four from Baylor this year, and advance in the winners’ bracket.

OU will play Washington at about 8:30 on Friday night.