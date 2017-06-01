“They’re a crowd that’s often overlooked,” Oklahoma ice cream shop gives employees with special needs a sweet start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - The Super Scoop seems like more fun than work for its employees.

The mission is to give those with disabilities an opportunity to work.

"Some of them are really shy on their first day and really nervous. I make sure I tell them that this is my first day on the job too,” Riley Eden, owner of The Super Scoop, said.

That was the case for Kayla Winterland who was nervous to start her first job.

"Riley calmed me down. Told me that everything will be okay and this is my fifth day and I love every minute of it,” Kayla Winterland said.

The ice cream shop opened May 27 and there's already a line out the door.

"They enjoy having their ice cream scooped by people with special needs and seeing everything they're accomplishing,” Eden said.

This is Riley Eden's first business. In fact, this 20-year-old is still in college at OU, but his volunteerism at Wings Special Needs Community sparked this idea to open The Super Scoop.

"Once they get out of the public school system, they'll sit at home for a while until they find a place or if they don't find a place, they'll just sit at home forever, and that's something I don't want and I don't think anybody else wants that either,” he said.

He hopes others will take note of this business plan to encourage a workforce for all abilities.

"I think that we need places like this all over Oklahoma City and the metro. I've seen them pop up over the country, and I think it's great because they're a crowd that's often overlooked,” Eden said.

The Super Scoop employs 14 people with special needs. They’re open 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Warming hearts while cooling the taste buds at this extraordinary ice cream parlor with a purpose.