Woman who left baby in trash can sentenced to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A woman who admitted to leaving her newborn in a bathroom trash can was sentenced to probation.

Court documents obtained by WDRB claim that 32-year-old Jessica Price was working at Kohl’s in August of 2013 when she gave birth to a baby girl in the bathroom.

Price admitted to leaving the child in the trash can in the bathroom and returned to the store two hours later when police were called. However, the child was dead by the time help arrived.

Price was arrested and agreed to an Alford plea.

Defense attorneys say Price has been dealing with mental instability for years and has recently begun counseling for PTSD.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced her to five years probation in the case.

If she violates the terms of the probation, she will be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.