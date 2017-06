× Man killed in shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was killed in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Around midnight, several residents in the 1300 block of N.W. 83rd heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the road.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have no one in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.