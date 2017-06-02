× 7-Run 7th Leads Sooners Past Xavier

Oklahoma’s baseball team appeared to be on their way to a fifth straight loss in the opener of the NCAA regional in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.

But the Sooners lucky number was 7.

Trailing 2-0, OU scored seven runs in the 7th inning to take control of the game and go on to beat the Musketeers 7-2.

Oklahoma took the lead when Cade Harris cleared the bases with a double to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead.

Jack Flansburg followed with a single to score Harris to make it 4-2.

Two batters later, Steele Walker singled in Flansburg and it was 5-2 Sooners.

Later in the inning, Brylie Ware singled up the middle to score Walker and Renae Martinez to complete the Sooners’ big inning.

Oklahoma will face the winner of the Louisville-Radford game on Saturday at 6:00 pm.