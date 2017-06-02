7-Run 7th Leads Sooners Past Xavier
Oklahoma’s baseball team appeared to be on their way to a fifth straight loss in the opener of the NCAA regional in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.
But the Sooners lucky number was 7.
Trailing 2-0, OU scored seven runs in the 7th inning to take control of the game and go on to beat the Musketeers 7-2.
Oklahoma took the lead when Cade Harris cleared the bases with a double to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead.
Jack Flansburg followed with a single to score Harris to make it 4-2.
Two batters later, Steele Walker singled in Flansburg and it was 5-2 Sooners.
Later in the inning, Brylie Ware singled up the middle to score Walker and Renae Martinez to complete the Sooners’ big inning.
Oklahoma will face the winner of the Louisville-Radford game on Saturday at 6:00 pm.