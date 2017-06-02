9-year-old calls 911 after noticing baby isn’t breathing due to overdose

AKRON, Ohio – Authorities in Ohio are crediting an overdose drug with saving the life of a 1-year-old after the baby got into heroin.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a 9-year-old boy who was pleading for help after he noticed that the baby wasn’t breathing.

When paramedics and officers arrived at the home, they immediately began tending to the child and learned that the baby had likely overdosed on drugs.

Officials say an initial dose of naloxone was ineffective, but was revived at a nearby hospital following a second dose.

Police believe the baby got into drugs that were laying around the house.

While crews were tending to the child, the baby’s mother fled the scene.

“She fled once police and paramedics were trying to deal with the baby, giving CPR, giving narcan,” a witness told WEWS.

The mother, Destanie Carter, has not been arrested in connection to the case.