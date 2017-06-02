× Cowboys Beaten By Walkoff Home Run in Regional

After rallying from behind with two runs in the top of the 9th inning, Oklahoma State’s baseball team saw Missouri State get a 2-run homer in the bottom of the inning to beat the Cowboys 6-5 in the opener of the NCAA regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

Jeremy Eirman hit a 2-run homer for the Bears, his second of the game, to lead MSU to the win.

Oklahoma State had scored two in the top of the 9th.

With two outs and nobody on, Garrett McCain singled.

Garrett Benge followed with a triple to score McCain and tie the game at 4-4.

OSU then took the lead when Benge scored on a passed ball and it was 5-4 Cowboys.

The Cowboys fell behind 3-0 before rallying with a one run each in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings.

Benge led off the 4th inning with a home run and went on to hit for the cycle for the game.

In the 5th, Ryan Cash singled home Andrew Rosa to make it 3-2 Missouri State.

After the Bears made it 4-2, OSU once again trimmed the deficit to one in the 6th inning.

Jon Littell singled to left field to score Colin Simpson.

Ryan Sluder tried to score as well, but was thrown out at the plate, keeping the score 4-3.

OSU drops to the losers’ bracket in the regional and will play Saturday at 2:00 against the loser of the Arkansas-Oral Roberts game.