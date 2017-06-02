× Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet teen girl for sex

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man after investigators say he solicited sex from a child on the Internet.

Earlier this month, deputies from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say 34-year-old Stanley Kyle Arter contacted an undercover deputy who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Arter and the deputy began talking online and texting before Arter allegedly sent multiple pictures of his genitalia.

Investigators say that Arter told the girl that he didn’t have any money and asked if she could buy condoms for their sexual encounter.

Deputies determined that Arter worked on a fracking crew in Oklahoma for two weeks at a time, and then drives back home to Texas to spend time with his wife and family during his days off.

“This isn’t the first child predator that we’ve arrested that comes in from another state, and preys on our children believing they can escape consequences by leaving Oklahoma,” said Chris West, Canadian Count Sheriff.

Arter allegedly told the girl that he would pick her up on May 31 and take her to a house where he and three other men were staying while they worked in the oil field.

“As if it wasn’t bad enough that Arter planned to rape a child, he was gonna do it in a house with three other men present,” said West.

Arter was arrested on one count of lewd acts with a child.