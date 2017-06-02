Film Row adding restaurant, music space inside historic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Film Row is adding a new restaurant and music space inside an historic building.

The Jones Assembly is a 20,000 square foot space that will first and foremost be a restaurant serving Oklahoma food with flare.

“A place for anybody to come and have totally great intimate experience, but each time they visit and it all starts with food,” Operating Partner Graham Colton said.

The establishment will also be a music venue.

Big acts will perform on the stage, including rock bands like The Wallflowers and Better Than Ezra on July 29th.

“We’re just trying to have fun with it. We’re trying to offer music as a common thread to the Jones Assembly,” Colton said.

The Hall family is doing a lot in the Film Row area.

21C Hotel opened one year ago and soon, there will be apartments nearby, making this a one-stop destination for visitors and those who want to call it home.

There will also be a coffee bar and a room to play old vinyl records.

The Jones Assembly is expected to open at the end of June.

They’ll host around 30 concerts a year.