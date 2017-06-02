Fish company recalls frozen tuna sold to Oklahoma center over hepatitis A fears

NORMAN, Okla. – A fish company is recalling several cases of frozen tuna after it tested positive for hepatitis A.

On May 18, the Hilo Fish Company began recalling frozen tuna that was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood after it tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.

The current recall consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood. The recalled tuna steaks come in individually vacuum packed bags with a production date code of 627152 and lot number 166623.

The recalled yellowfin tuna cubes came in a 15 pound case with date code 705342 and lot number 173448.

At this point, the CDC says it is not currently aware of any illnesses linked to the products. However, Hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests the virus from contaminated food or water.

The FDA says the contaminated product was sold to various vendors in California and Texas, along with the Marriott Conference Center in Norman.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. People with the disease may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after consuming a contaminated food or drink.

A vaccine is recommended for all children, but vaccination rates are lower than for other recommended childhood vaccines.