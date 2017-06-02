× Former Moore teacher pleads no contest to sex crime against student

MOORE, Okla. – A former Moore teacher has pleaded no contest to a sex crime involving a student.

Last year, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed one count of forcible sodomy against 51-year-old Sandra Mayfield.

Mayfield is accused of performing oral sex on a 17-year-old student on Feb. 27 in the parking lot of Buck Thomas Park.

Investigators claim Mayfield and the student also drove around the metro and were seen kissing and hugging on multiple security cameras in Oklahoma City.

Court documents say that Mayfield was a teacher at Moore High School while the victim was a student at the school.

Administrators learned of the incident in March, according to a statement issued by Moore Public Schools.

District officials say they contacted the Moore Police Department and provided them with information about the incident.

Investigators said surveillance video of Mayfield and the student hugging and kissing in Oklahoma City was key in bringing charges against her.

On Friday, Mayfield pleaded no contest to the charge.